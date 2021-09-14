GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man out on bond pending trial for charges including assault with a weapon is facing several new charges after a stabbing Monday night.
Court documents say a Great Falls Police Officer was dispatched to 20th St. south on Sept. 13 around 10:30 pm to investigate a report of a stabbing.
When the officer arrived on the scene, he found a man who was actively bleeding from a puncture wound to both his upper chest and left upper arm.
The victim reported he and his girlfriend picked up a woman, identified in court documents as LA, from work and had taken her home when an argument started between the woman and Robert Whitebear Gopher 2nd.
The argument reportedly became physical, with Gopher pushing LA.
When the victim's girlfriend tried to intervene, Gopher was angered and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.
Gopher then attacked the victim, stabbing him twice.
According to the victim and his girlfriend, Gopher tried to slash the victim across the throat, but he was able to push Gopher away.
Gopher then left the apartment and LA and the victim’s girlfriend followed him outside.
The victim’s girlfriend reported that when she got outside, she saw LA on the ground with Gopher standing over her yelling.
After 9-1-1 was called Gopher left the area, documents saying that he ran from officers as they were arriving on the scene.
At one point, Gopher hid in a yard without permission and left a shoe and a cell phone behind when he fled.
Officers located Gopher, who initially refused to follow commands, resulting in officers pointing their guns at him and ordering him to the ground.
Gopher was taken into custody without further incident.
Documents note Gopher is pending trial for robbery, burglary and assault with a weapon, and was released on a bond of $25,000. He is also reportedly pending revocation for charges of assault with a weapon.
The State requested a bond in the amount of $500,000.
Robert Whitebear Gopher 2nd has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault, criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.