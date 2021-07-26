GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 49-year-old man died in a crash on Highway 87 Sunday morning in Cascade County.
According to the fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol, man was heading northbound on Highway 87 near mile-marker 8 when his vehicle went off the roadway, into the southbound lane and into a ditch spinning counterclockwise around 2:45 a.m.
The vehicle tripped and rolled several times, the man was ejected and the vehicle stopped on the passenger side.
MHP said the man was roughly 87 feet from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is uncertain if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but speed was. The man was not wearing his seatbelt, according to MHP.