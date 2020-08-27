UPDATE - Aug. 28, 12:32 p.m.
GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office had identified the man pulled out of the Missouri River in Great Falls Thursday.
The man was identified as Leon Simpson, 74, of Great Falls. CCSO says he was the former chief of police in Conrad, Montana from 1980 to 1987 and the former Ponderosa County sheriff from 1987 to 2004. According to a release from CCSO, the CCSO and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks learned the cause of death was drowning and the manner was accidental.
CCSO says CCSO deputies and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the drowning at Rainbow Dam around 3:20 and recovered Simpson's body from the river.
CCSO says Simpson regularly went fishing in that area of the river and was not wearing a life vest.
FWP recovered Simpson's boat floating on the other side of the shore before CCSO deputies arrived.
GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has confirmed that a body was pulled out of the Missouri River in Great Falls Thursday.
Slaughter says he could not share any other information at this time.
It is currently unknown if the body recovered was that of the person who reportedly jumped off the Warden Bridge Monday.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.