UPDATE, JAN. 28 AT 11:05 AM
Court documents give more information on a threat made to CMR High School in Great Falls.
The FBI reportedly received an e-tip Thursday morning about a “large scale attack” at CMR High School, involving a “mass shooting” and an arsenal of “several military style firearms and explosives.”
After the tip was reported to the Great Falls Police Department by the FBI, investigators found an IP address on the Incident Summary sheet.
Law enforcement contacted the provider, Vision Net, who advised the IP address was leased to an entity in Great Falls who then issued the address to the Great Falls Public Library.
Documents say that during the investigation, a man named Henry Lenning was brought up as he made similar threats in the past using the same method.
Investigators found Lenning was living in Great Falls and was also a regular at the Great Falls Public Library.
When Lenning was detained and interviewed about the threats, he reportedly admitted to making several threats including the threat of a mass shooting at CMR High School.
Documents note Lenning also knew details of the report made to the FBI that he would not have known unless he made the report himself under a false name.
Lenning also admitted to using the public library computers without knowing investigators knew of the IP address linking the submission of the tip to the library computers.
The state has requested a bond amount of $150,000.
Henery Douglas Lenning has been charged with intimidation.
UPDATE, JAN. 27 AT 4:18 PM
Police have arrested a 56-year-old man for a threat made to CMR High School.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says detectives identified the person responsible as Henry Douglas Lenning.
Douglas has been charged with felony intimidation.
At this time GFPD is not releasing further details regarding the incident to provide integrity to the case.
Detectives, including School Resource Officer are confident the threat to CMR has been identified and resolved.
Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent, Tom Moore has determined there will be no change in school schedules as a result of the incident.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Police were made aware of a potential threat to CMR High School Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the threat references firearms and explosives and was specific to CMR.
The threat said the action would take place the morning of Friday, Jan. 28.
Classes at CMR will release at the normal time under “Release with Care” conditions, which require staff to be out and vigilant, as a precautionary.
An increased police presence with marked and unmarked units will be in the area of the high school as well.
According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), detectives are actively investigating the threat.
