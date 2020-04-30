GREAT FALLS- A man has been charged after running away when an officer said he needed to speak to him for riding his bike at night without lights.
Court documents say while patrolling around 10:00 pm Wednesday, a Great Falls Police Officer recognized David Olson riding a bike on a sidewalk with no lights or reflectors attached.
When Olson crossed the street in front of the officer, the officer also noted that his silhouette was dark, and posed a traffic hazard.
The officer stopped his patrol car and advised Olson he needed to speak to him.
Olson then dropped his bike and backed away from the officer, stating he did nothing wrong.
When the officer told Olson he did do something wrong, Olson swore at the officer and said he did not do anything.
Olson was told by the officer to stop backing away before Olson turned around and ran away.
The officer advised dispatch of Olson’s description and pursued Olson on foot, telling him to stop repeatedly.
Olson then ran into an apartment area out of the view of the officer.
Another officer arrived in the area and saw a man matching Olson’s description running into a building of the apartments to the top floor.
More officers, along with the initial officer, arrived and knocked on the doors of the upstairs apartments.
When an officer knocked on one door, Olson answered. Two officers then stepped into the room to grab him.
As the officers entered the room, Olson raised his hands and started to resist, court documents saying an officer was hit in the face while Olson was resisting.
Olson was eventually pulled into the hallway, where another officer forced him to the ground.
After head-butting another officer in the face, Olson was put into handcuffs and officers had to force him in the back of a patrol car while he continued to resist.
While the officers were forcing Olson into the patrol car, court documents say he hit his forehead on the door frame, causing a laceration.
Olson was then transported to the Cascade County Detention Center where a nurse on duty advised that they would not accept him until his head injury was examined.
Officers then transported Olson to Benefis ER, where staff glued the cut shut and performed a CT scan that showed no signs of serious injuries.
At the ER, Olson admitted to using meth about three hours before the incident.
Olson was then transported again to the CCDC.
Court documents say Olson had three active Great Falls Municipal Court arrest warrants.
David Scott Olson has been charged with two counts of assault on peace or judicial officer, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, resisting arrest and lamps and other equipment on bicycles and mopeds.