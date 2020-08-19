Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR INCREASING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...THROUGH 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 5 TO 10 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE LOWER 70S. * LIGHTNING...WIDELY SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE CONDITIONS WITH THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING PRECEDED BY VERY WARM AND DRY CONDITIONS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&