GREAT FALLS- A 35-year-old man has been sentenced after agents found over five pounds of meth at his house.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in May of 2019, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Montana were contacted by DEA agents in Bakersfield, California, informing them that a California man was bringing pounds of meth to Great Falls.
The Montana agents were also informed the meth was likely destined for Tony Ray Sangrey’s house.
An investigation determined a meth shipment should have shown up at Sangrey’s house in a black BMW, and when Great Falls police arrived at the residence, they saw the BMW parked near the garage.
The officers informed Sangrey that they were securing the residence and getting a search warrant.
A small room labeled, “man cave” was found by officers during a search of the garage, and inside the room, detectives found a safe and a computer used to monitor the exterior surveillance system of the house and garage.
The safe contained a dozen pre-packed bags of meth that totaled nearly one pound, and inside the BMW, officers found five heat-sealed meth weighing almost five pounds.
The release notes the total amount of meth seized was the equivalent of about 20,294 doses.
Sangrey acknowledged to officers that he began dealing meth in the summer of 2018.
Tony Ray Sangrey has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, and five years of supervised release.