GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Investigators seized nearly two pounds of meth found hidden in a “cop dog” piñata and a jar of peanut butter.
According to the Department of Justice, in court documents and during trial, the prosecution presented evidence that in November of 2019 that Don Fred Baldwin of California, mailed almost two pounds of meth to Christopher Michael Stebbins of North Dakota.
The meth was reportedly addressed to a Brockton residence on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation and was hidden inside a jar of peanut butter and inside a “cop dog” piñata.
Law enforcement intercepted the package and after obtaining a search warrant, found 1.7 pounds of meth inside.
The quantity of meth seized is the equivalent of about 6,208 doses according to the DOJ.
Law enforcement was told by a witness that Stebbings received meth from Baldwin and that the shipments were usually one-pound quantities.
The meth was typically shipped to Stebbins’ home in Williston, North Dakota, and the package that was intercepted was the only shipment to the Brockton residence, and Stebbins would re-package the meth to sell to others.
Michael Stebbins, 53, was sentenced today to 12 years and six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.