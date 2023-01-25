Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 5 and 10 inches at lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains, are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become extremely slippery late Friday afternoon as colder air surges south and snow continues. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&