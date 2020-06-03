GREAT FALLS- A Fort Belknap man convicted of assaulting and strangling a woman last year has been sentenced.
Jordan Alexander Werk was found guilty by a jury of assault by striking, beating or wounding and of strangulation in January.
A release from the Department of Justice says the prosecution presented evidence at trial that Werk assaulted and strangled the victim in April of 2019 in Lodge Pole on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.
The victim reported that on April 8, 2019, Werk assaulted her by grabbing her hair and throwing her to the ground.
The victim said Werk kicked her in the chest, punched her in the head and choked her, causing her to stars and have trouble breathing.
Law enforcement was told by the victim that Werk told her that he knew how to hit someone to not show bruises and that if she was going to act like a victim, he would treat her like one during the assault.
The victim was treated for injuries including a broken rib at the Indian Health Service in Harlem.
Jordan Alexander Werk has been sentenced to 28 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.