GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Man Shop in Great Falls is temporarily closed after an alleged drunk driver reportedly crashed through their windows early Friday morning.

The Man Shop said in a Facebook post they will need to close the store for a few days to clean up the damages, and they will provide an update early next week.

"Feel free to grow your hair a little longer for the next few days our team will need your support when we are able to reopen," The Man Shop said on Facebook.

