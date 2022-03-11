GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Man Shop in Great Falls is temporarily closed after an alleged drunk driver reportedly crashed through their windows early Friday morning.
The Man Shop said in a Facebook post they will need to close the store for a few days to clean up the damages, and they will provide an update early next week.
"Feel free to grow your hair a little longer for the next few days our team will need your support when we are able to reopen," The Man Shop said on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.