GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man reportedly sprayed his family with bear spray after a drug test he took tested positive for meth and was told to leave.
Court documents say that on Aug. 24, a deputy was called out to a residence in Cascade after a man, identified as Nathan Becktold, sprayed five people with bear spray.
All the individuals involved were members of Nathan’s family.
An argument was reportedly started after Becktold tested positive for methamphetamine through a urine test, and was told to leave the residence.
According to documents, Becktold responded by getting a container of bear spray and discharging it at four of the family members. A fifth victim was behind the four others but was also affected.
After spraying the victims, Becktold then left.
All of the victims complained of pain, and one victim was transported by ambulance personnel to Benefis to be treated for his injuries the officer affidavit says.
Documents note Becktold has previously been convicted of domestic abuse assault in 1999 and has a lengthy criminal history.
The State requested a bond in the amount of $20,000 with GPS monitoring.
Nathan Allen Becktold has been charged with partner or family member assault, second offense and partner or family member assault, third or subsequent offense.