GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's a job no one really wants, but if you have a 4-legged friend it's something that needs to be done... picking up dog poop.
Darren Smith is the owner of MT Dog out of Great Falls - a new business that is filling a need here in the Electric City.
After doing his research, his idea became a reality this summer as he started picking up yards in July 2021.
His research started after he saw companies in Salt Lake City, California, even Missoula.
"And there is a gentleman up in NY that's been doing it for 20 years and if you're able to do it for 20 years its obviously gone good," said Smith.
In the last 3 months, he's helped 41 clients.
"Great Falls is so supportive. People love the idea, it's fun - well, fun per se. When you're running your own business it is fun. But people love it. I'm able to help them out," said Smith.
He realizes this is a job most people would stick their noses up at, but he's just happy to help.
"God put us on this earth to be servants and if this is another way to do it, this is the way to do it. It makes you happy and positive attitude is everything," said Smith.
Plus, he gets to make all the poop jokes at work.
"This is my crew we got rake, pan, and bucky. Of course bucky he doesn't get much sun, he's kind of pale... But they all give each other crap and yeah, it's all a good time... You know it's something that's so dirty that you have to turn in to make people smile," said Smith.
Darren says he plans to extend his business into the colder months the best he can as he already has some creative ideas on how to pick up frozen dog poop.
He also says this business has helped open other doors for him.
"I just discovered there is an animal waste specialist and they're having a convention in Florida in October. And I'm like 'Whoa', me and my family can go," said Smith.
While it might seem pricy, he has a flat rate no matter the size of the yard or dog.
He's charging $40 for the first pick up and $20 every time after that.
"Let's just keep it simple we're just picking up dog poop here," said Smith.
He is also looking at expanding his business, MT Dog, to Billings.
For more information or to reach out to him, you can check out his Facebook.