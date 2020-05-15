GREAT FALLS- A woman says she felt threatened after a man showed her a pistol and later stole $100 and threatened to shoot her.
Court documents say the victim told an officer she gave Bryan Tatsey a bank check on May 4, and that he was going to deposit it into his account using mobile deposit and give her the money after it cleared.
Days later on May 14, the victim went to Tatsey’s residence to collect her money that Tatsey said cleared his account.
The victim says once at Tatsey’s residence, he took out and showed her a black pistol, and when she asked him what it was for he said it was “for personal protection.”
Tatsey then told the victim he would have to drive to the bank to get her money, the victim saying he did not stop at the bank and kept driving out of town near a property that had several junk cars on it.
The officer affidavit says Tatsey told the victim that the property is where they come to get rid of bodies before he drove her back into town.
While driving back into town, Tatsey confronted the victim about taking the check and cashing it at a place behind his back. When the victim denied doing so and showed that she still had the check, Tatsey became upset and hit her in the face because he did not believe her.
Tatsey then drove into the US Postal Office parking lot, hit the victim again and told her to get out.
Court documents say before she got out of the car, Tatsey asked the victim what money she had on her. The victim pulled $100 out of her pocket and Tatsey took it out of her hand by force.
As the victim was running away, court documents say Tatsey yelled, “You better have the $100 by tonight, or I am going to shoot you in the face.”
The victim said she thought the threat was real due to Tatsey showing her the pistol at his house.
An officer made contact with Tatsey and took him to the Great Falls Police Station for an interview.
When asked about the pistol, Tatsey denied that he ever had a pistol or that he owned one, but admitted that he is a drug user and has personal use meth in his house with several pieces of paraphernalia.
After the officer obtained a search warrant for Tatsey’s house and car, the officer was unable to find the pistol, but found the meth and a homemade paraphernalia pipe.
Bryan Tatsey is a level two on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Bryan Tatsey has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault, intimidation, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.