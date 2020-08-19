GREAT FALLS- A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to selling multiple drugs in the Great Falls area.
A release from the Department of Justice says Gabriel Louis Norlin pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
According to the release, in court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said that in September of 2019, officers with the Russell County Drug Task Force received information that Norlin was selling cocaine and heroin, and that he was going to California to pick up narcotics to redistribute in Montana.
A truck Norlin was driving near Four Corners was seized by law enforcement in October of 2019 and towed to Belgrade.
Numerous bags of drugs, including two bags totaling about two pounds of cocaine, were found in the truck. The release notes that two pounds of cocaine is the equivalent of about 7,610 doses.
Norlin later admitted to detectives that he had been selling cocaine, meth and heroin.
Gabriel Louis Norlin has been sentenced to 54 months in prison, and four years of supervised release.