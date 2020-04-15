Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR BRANDY DENNIS, 18 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE. BRANDY WAS FOUND SAFE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.

...LOCALLY INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA... SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL AND PARTS OF SOUTHWEST MONTANA THIS EVENING, MOVING SOUTH AT 20 TO 25 MILES PER HOUR. SOME OF THESE SNOW SHOWERS ARE LOCALLY INTENSE AND MAY DROP VISIBILITY BELOW ONE MILE FOR UP TO 20 MINUTES AT A LOCATION. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS SHOULD BE LIMITED TO GRASSY SURFACES AND POSSIBLY ELEVATED ROADWAYS SUCH AS BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES, WHILE MOST ROADS REMAIN WET. DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR QUICKLY CHANGING VISIBILITY OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS IN ANY PASSING SNOW SHOWERS.