GREAT FALLS- A man is charged after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old's private parts and giving her a "kiss from God."
Court documents say the victim was at Gregory Carpenter’s trailer helping him when he approached her and started to rub her leg while sitting at the kitchen table.
Carpenter then inappropriately touched the victim, the victim telling police she was extremely uncomfortable and upset Carpenter would touch her privates.
When the victim got up to leave, court documents say Carpenter proceeded to kiss her on the lips and tell her it was a "kiss from God" before telling her not to tell anyone about what happened.
An officer made contact with Carpenter, who denied groping the victim’s vagina, but would say things like “I may have had physical contact with her while walking her out of my house", and "I don't think [the victim] would lie, but I did not have any sexual contact with her".
The officer asked Carpenter about kissing the victim on the lips, Carpenter saying he gave her a "holy kiss" but would not explain what a "holy kiss" was.
Carpenter continued to deflect or avoid questions about physical contact with the victim, circling back to other topics whenever the officer tried to redirect the conversation.
Court documents note Carpenter has a criminal history dating back to the 1970s. Documents say has prior convictions for burglary, sexual intercourse without consent and escape and that he was serving a 40-year sentence on the sexual intercourse without consent conviction from 1988 to 2019.
Gregory Carpenter scored a level two on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Gregory Craig Carpenter has been charged with sexual assault.