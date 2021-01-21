GREAT FALLS - A 26-year-old man has been sentenced after admitting to possessing meth for distribution and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.
A release from the Department of Justice says in court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said that on Jan. 16, 2020, a Chippewa Cree Law Enforcement officer responded to a call to check on a vehicle that was parked and running outside of a residence.
Kyle Frank Russette was found by the officer asleep behind the wheel of the running pickup truck.
Russette did not comply when asked to roll down his window or open the door, and a passenger got out of the truck.
When the officer went to his car to use the radio, the release says Russette then drove across a field and onto a road.
Law enforcement was led by Russette on a high-speed pursuit that left the reservation and led officers down snowy dirt roads.
During the pursuit, an officer reportedly saw the driver’s door of the truck open and a handgun appear in the snow next to the truck according to the release.
Russette was eventually detained after he jumped from the truck as it careened into a coulee.
Russette refused to provide his name, claimed to be someone else, the release noting he had $668 in cash in a pocket.
A 9mm loaded handgun was found where Russette had thrown it from the truck, and officers executed a search warrant on the truck, finding 164 grams of meth and a pistol.
The release states that a confidential source identified Russette as a meth distributor on the reservation and had purchased the drug from Russette multiple times.
Kyle Frank Russette pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2020, and was sentenced Jan. 21, 2021, to seven years and eight months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.