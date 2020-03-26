GREAT FALLS- A former chairman of the Blackfeet Tribe who pleaded guilty to wire fraud on November 6 is asking for probation instead of prison due to the coronavirus.
In November of last year, Wilie Sharp, 66, admitted to charges in an overtime pay scheme that defrauded a child assistance program of $174,000.
More than 5,800 false overtime hours were claimed over a 15-month period from the program, totaling $174,000 in overtime pay.
The Associated Press is reporting Sharp’s attorney says the Bureau of Prison is unprepared for the virus pandemic, and that Sharp’s age and problems wiht diabetes and high blood pressure put him at great risk if he is infected while in prison.
Theresa Calf Boss Ribs, Patrick Calf Boss Ribs, Carol Bird, Allen Shane Gross and Sharp’s wife, Denise Sharp, were already convicted and sentenced in the case.
Sharp’s sentencing was initially set for March 3, 2020, according to the Department of Justice, however, the AP is reporting that his sentencing is now scheduled for March 30.
According to the AP, federal prosecutors are recommending about two years in prison for Willie Sharp.