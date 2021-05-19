GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been charged after pointing a “realistic fake gun” that was painted black at a victim.

Court documents say a Great Falls Police Officer has dispatched to the area of 1901 10th Ave. South Tuesday morning for a report of a man who pointed a gun at a passerby.

The man was described as having dark skin and wearing a green jacket and was last seen walking down 19th St. South.

After arriving on the scene, the officer noticed a man wearing a green sweatshirt in a group of people walking north near 19th Ave. South carrying something black in his hands.

Documents say the man entered an apartment on 9th Ave. South and was later detained after leaving the apartment.

The man identified himself as Audie Desjarlais and when the officer told him he was looking for a man who had a gun, Desjarlais reportedly immediately stated the actual guy with the gun had run off towards 9th Ave. South.

The officer asked dispatch to provide a description of the man again, and the officer was told the man was described as having dark skin, wearing a green sweatshirt and had a buzz cut, which documents say matched Desjarlais.

Desjarlais reportedly then described the man who he said ran off with the gun as being dark-skinned, “like me”, Native American wearing a “nicer” green sweatshirt and wearing shorts. The officer affidavit notes that Desjarlais described himself.

When the officer spoke with the victim over the phone, she stated she was leaving the drive-thru at Taco Bell on 10th Ave. South and noticed a man holding a gun who pointed it directly at her. The victim said she was in fear of her life that the man was going to shoot her.

Court documents say the victim described the gun as being black in color and similar in style to an “AR-15”, but smaller.

Another witness interviewed by the officer stated he saw Desjarlais walking around the front of the apartment complex with an “SMG” style “toy gun” that was painted black.

The witness said he did not see Desjarlais point it at anyone, however, they agreed that if the “toy gun” were pointed at someone, they would probably think it was real.

When the officer spoke with Desjarlais again, he admitted to having a fake gun on his person and described the gun as a “water gun” that was painted black.

Desjarlais reportedly denied pointing the gun at anyone and admitted that he went back to the apartment and throwing the gun in the closet.

Documents say the “fake realistic gun” was recovered, and that it was almost fully painted black and in the style of an AR-15 that was missing its stock.

Audie Lee Desjarlais has been charged with assault with a weapon.