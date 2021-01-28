GREAT FALLS - A man with a history of family violence has been charged for strangling his son after being told his girlfriend didn’t want to be with him, and that she and his son were going to start a relationship together.
A Great Falls Police Officer responded to a disturbance Wednesday on 13th Avenue Southwest.
According to court documents, John Keppler’s son told him that his girlfriend did not want to be with him anymore and that his son and girlfriend were going to start a relationship together.
Keppler reportedly became upset, hitting and choking his son, his son reporting he fought back and tried to get Keppler away from him.
Keppler’s wife and the girlfriend confirmed to the officer the son’s account of what happened, and that Keppler had assaulted his son.
The officer also observed red marks on the son’s neck that are consistent with being choked.
Documents say Keppler was arrested without incident and insisted his son hit him first but gave no other explanation.
Court documents also noted Keppler has one prior domestic violence conviction and a lengthy criminal history including several disorderly conduct charges, felony intimidation and at least one violation of an order of protection.
John William Keppler has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member.