Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, TOOLE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN GLACIER AND CASCADE. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE KINGS HILL AREA. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * NOTE...THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS OR STANFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&