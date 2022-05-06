GREAT FALLS, Mont. - While family members serving simultaneously in the military is rare, but when you go to the Montana Air National Guard (MANG), you'll find a whole family tree serving in the Treasure state.
Senior Master Sergeant Monte Howse, his wife Master Sergeant Jolynn Howse, his daughter Airman Madison Howse, his other daughter Tech Sergeant Brianna Dobson and her husband Master Sergeant Cody Dobson have a collective 72 years of service at the 120th Airlift Wing.
The bond of family is like no other; strong, unyielding, and everlasting.
"It just make me proud that they have followed in the footsteps," said SMSgt. Monte Howse, fabrication superintendent at MANG.
While they can bond over family heritage, they also bond over the similarities of being guardsmen at MANG.
"My parents, my sister serve, obviously. If they can serve and protect the country for me, why can't I do the same thing for them? So that's why I do it," said Airman Madison Howse, with the network control center at MANG.
Regardless of what drove them to serve, family always has your back.
"It's easy. Like, if they need something I can go to them. If I need something or they need something, they can come to me," said Madison.
While they all share the same passion for serving their country, they all bring different capabilities to the 120th Airlift Wing.
From serving in medical, working in computer security, being a flight engineer, and more.
For some people, joining the military is a personal choice.
"I was worried I wouldn't make my own name for myself because I was going to obviously be attached to their name and their reputations. But I don't feel like that's hindered my career up here at all," said TSgt. Brianna Dobson, aerospace medical technician.
But for Madison and Brianna, it was more like a family affair.
"I think if anything, it's made our relationship as a family stronger, which is really special to say," said Brianna.
"It makes me feel like all the TDY's and the schools that I've had to attend, that instead of them being upset that I had to leave. Maybe it was intriguing to them or you know, it was leading the way where it gave some somewhere for them to look up to. And and I didn't know that until they were ready to join themselves," said MSgt. Jolynn Howse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.