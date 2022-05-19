Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of mostly 3 to 6 inches, but 6 to 12 inches are possible at and above mountain pass level. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elevations above 4000 feet in Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US Hwy 89 from Armington Junction to White Sulphur Springs. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes this evening and again on Friday morning. Hazardous backcountry conditions due to strong winds and wet snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are likely Thursday evening through early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&