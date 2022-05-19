GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders around the Electric City are making sure they are ready for any major accident that could happen.
Triage, treat and transport was the goal as military members and medical personnel went around helping people at the Major Accident Readiness Exercise (MARE) training.
The purpose of the training is for the Montana Air National Guard to be able to work with all agencies in case of an emergency.
"We've been working together over the last few months establishing an incident accident plan for not only the open house but how we would respond to the local community," said MSgt Holly Griffin, 120th Installation Emergency Manager.
Everyone from MANG, Malmstrom Air Force Base (MAFB), Great Falls Emergency Services (GFES), Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR), and even the hospitals worked together to get hands-on experience with standard operating procedures for responding to the community in certain circumstances.
"Training to it and then exercising to it definitely shows our capabilities to respond together," said Griffin.
The day started at 7:00 A.M. when people started "moulage-ing" or putting on their makeup before heading out to the scene.
"You're trying to create a scenario of kind of organized chaos... You want to create a scenario that will 1- get them thinking about and/or how they would respond to it. And so you saw that little bit of shock and awe, like oh man what am I supposed to do here or what am I trained to do here. And as soon as they established a good rhythm of I know what to do here and this is what we're going to do here you see the chaos kind of go to a normal flow of response," said Griffin.
Griffin says these trainings, or ones like it, happen annually to make sure they are up to date on all of their response procedures.
"Having this exercise and this scale we had it and including all those organizations that were willing to participate makes us better as a response community, developing our procedures and creating that muscle memory in order to respond quicker, respond effectively, and save lives," said Griffin.
