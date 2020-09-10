CASCADE COUNTY - You might’ve seen or heard military aircraft flying in and out of the Electric City these past few days, and Montana Right Now made a few calls to Montana Air National Guard to see why flights seem to be ramping up.
This comes after MANG originally cut back their usual flyovers out of safety concerns when COVID-19 first hit the U.S. in March. However, with more health precautions now, and Phase Two of state reopenings well in effect, MANG’s gearing for the skies once again.
Using split-shifts and smaller groups, taking flight in C-130’s trains recruits in a variety of tasks.
“We have mechanics, we have doctors and nurses and emergency technicians,” said Capt. Cassandra Ross, an executive officer at the 120 Airlift Wing.
Of course, getting on board also covers take-offs, touch-downs and flying essentials, but they also help with cargo drop-offs and engineering skills through on the ground maintenance.
“Any type of electrical or mechanical thing you can think of that goes into maintaining an aircraft, we do that,” said Capt. Ross, explaining how it’s all to keep them on their toes for any possible emergency.
”We do community responses where we work with them and we’ll go out and support the fire departments as they have an emergency, so our being ready, our training is so that we can respond when the community needs us,” she said. “We need to be proficient at what we’re doing so we can support [them] in a timely and professional manner.”
These training sessions will continue as long as MANG has C-130 planes available. The Great Falls International Airport said they haven’t had any other military aircraft come in recently.
Capt. Ross says these flyovers won’t affect schedules for passenger/commercial flights going in or out of the city.