GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) to help Montana Employers support and value the military service of their employees.
The Montana National Guard along with ESGR host 'Boss Lifts', which is a chance for employers to see some aspects of what citizen soldiers go through.
On August 13, 2022, about 2 dozen representatives from businesses around the Treasure State were on board a C130 as it took to the sky.
The Montana Air National Guard flew employers around for about an hour and gave employers a chance to see the Chinese Wall along the Rocky Mountain Front, spend a few minutes inside the cockpit with the pilots, and watched the cargo ramp open in mid-air.
"After the Vietnam War, we realized as a country that we needed to maybe not have a draft again and actually rely on the Guard and Reserve in that aspect. So, when they recognized that they also knew that it would be an impact on employers," said Brad Livingston, state chair for ESGR.
The purpose of the Boss Lifts is to give employers a better understanding of what the guard does on a day to day basis and what they do if they need to deploy their members.
"Since 911, we have actually sent just National Guard alone in the state of Montana, 15,000 people overseas, and oftentimes with only a force of 3,400 guardsmen," said Livingston.
Livingston says it's a chance to show appreciation to employers and invite them in to be a part of the military family.
"Less than 1% served in the military. But that's okay because it takes 99% of this nation to support the 1%. Since 911, this America, this Montana, has been unbelievably supportive of our Guardsmen," said Livingston.
In Montana, there are about 3,400 guardsmen and 1,000 reservists and Livingston says he's proud to help educate the community.
"There really is no 'I' in the military, it's all about teamwork. That's when I think when the bosses come up and take a look at the employers and they see what it takes just to launch a C-130 or a Blackhawk or Chinook or the tanks that the Army National Guard has," said Livingston.
Overall, they are building and strengthening relationships with employers so guardsmen and reservists can continue to keep our community and our country safe.
