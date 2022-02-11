GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On March 13, 2,000 firefighters from around the world will climb the tallest building in Seattle, Washington - The Columbia Center, towering 937 feet in the air.
It takes 69 floors of stairs, 1,356 steps to reach the sky view observatory overlooking the Emerald city in the Evergreen state; which is what Doug Ulsh, Justin Myers, and Joy McCracken from the Montana Air National Guard fire department are going to tackle.
Doug started training for these events 5 years ago and he's already done 2 stair climbs in Seattle.
However, when COVID-19 hit, much like everything else, plans changed.
"It got cancelled 4 days before we were going to go and so I ended up doing a virtual stair climb. I went up to our lake out at Choteau with all my gear on and there were kind of some people looking at me like what are you doing. But I climbed that and then last year I had back surgery and so I didn't do it. So, I'm back doing 2022," said Ulsh.
For years, this stair climb has raised millions of dollars to help people battling leukemia and lymphoma.
"It means a lot. The money goes towards the northwest region for leukemia and lymphoma society. In the last years I've been in the top 20 for raising funds out of 2,000. So, that's kind of a cool goal and it's awesome that you can do that with the help of everybody around. And then just being there, being in the moment with 2,000 firefighters going after the same thing. It's truly an unreal experience," said Ulsh.
For Doug, he heads to Seattle with a few key people in mind.
"This is Dan Loomis, this is Calvin from Power, and this is Wyatt from Monroe, Washington... I'm climbing for all 3 of these," said Ulsh.
Dan, Doug's father-in-law, was a Great Falls police officer before he had to retire because of Leukemia, he passed away in 1996.
Today, young Wyatt and Calvin continue their fight.
"Wyatt, he is currently in the hospital and hopefully he can come into the building with us… And with Calvin, I've known him since he was a baby. So, to give him the opportunity to get through high school and into the work force is going to be amazing with the help of all the cures that Leukemia is coming up with," said Ulsh.
Myers tells us he is climbing for 64-year-old Lynn Hamilton.
"It's a humbling experience to actually to that with someone that they're not there and they can't do it themselves... Now you've got me crying. That's how emotional it is. They always look up to us and when we can be there for them, at any time, it's an awesome experience," said Ulsh.
Between Doug, Justin, and Joy at the MANG Fire Department and another group of firefighters at the Great Falls Fire Rescue (BJay Perry, Chase Perry, Steven Luwe, and Chris Lee) they have raised $4,457 as of 5:48pm on February 11.
"Human life is so precious, we take for granted. These kids, they don't have a chance. We need to raise funds so they have a chance... A chance at finding the cure for most of these blood diseases," said Ulsh.
As they all race to the top, they know every step represents moving toward finding a cure for those battling a blood cancer.
There are a few fundraisers for these firefighters coming up:
February 12
- Super 1 Foods (3160 10th Avenue South): 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
- HiHo (2600 10th Avenue South) 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.
February 14
- Mighty Mo (412 Central Avenue) 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
If you can't attend one of these fundraisers, you can click here to directly donate to Doug and his team.
You can also help the Great Falls Firefighting Stairclimb Team in person this Saturday, Feb. 12, raise funds to support the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
The event will start at 5:00 pm at the HI-HO Tavern and it will feature raffles and a silent auction. Click here to learn more about the event on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.