GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In Montana, there are 5,619 national guard and reserve members and Justin Myers is one of them.
He's a firefighter at the Montana Air National Guard and for the month of May, he's running two 22 mile rucks as well as 2.2 miles a day to bring awareness for the 22 military member suicides a day.
"I use running as a therapy tool. It's a way for me to de-stress, but also it's a way for me to try to stay healthy and focus on my diet and mental health and just wellness all around," said Myers.
He's running with his DoD spec plate carrier and helmet, in total about 22 pounds and that doesn't include the things he carries with him as a reminder on why he's running.
First, about 10 feet of cord.
"This represents when you're at the end of your rope, and it ends at star of life patch," said Myers.
Second, his dog tags.
"I've been in the military for about ten years, two branches of service... I have had quite a bit of sacrifice and spent quite a bit of time away from my family.... so I guess it's just a little overwhelming a cumulatively when I think about my military service and what it actually has cost me um, yeah, I have all my limbs and I'm, I'm whole. But mentally, I feel like the last ten years has has been somewhat taxing on me," said Myers.
And finally, a 9mm bullet.
"This is the bullet that would have taken my life if I had followed through with it," said Myers "I guess I just didn't know where to turn. I felt overwhelmed. And over some whiskey, I took my Glock and just racked a round and decided I was going to end it. And I guess what made me turn the corner was remembering a quote I had seen that says, 'If you can't remember your why, look at your lock screen'... I just reached down and and hit the side of my phone and there was a picture of me with my daughter and I just remembered, you know what, I do matter in somebody's life," said Myers.
According to the Department of Defense (DoD), in 2021 54 national guard members took their own lives.
"If you're struggling with PTSD or suicidal thoughts and you follow through with it, you're passing your pain off to somebody else," said Myers.
Justin tells me, suicide and mental health isn't just something that's effecting him, it's also effecting his family.
"I have a family member that also struggles with it. He was Army infantry. I have distant relatives and close friends that struggle with it. And it seems like almost every day I'm finding out more and more people that struggle with depression and thoughts of suicide," said Myers.
Justin says getting help doesn't have to have a stigma attached to it.
"I want people to know locally here within my family, within my fire department and within my unit in the military, that suicide is a subject that's not taboo. It's something that we can talk about and get help for," said Myers "I promise you, there's somebody within your chain of command that does care and that you can trust no matter what your installation or branch of service you're in."
Now he's using his experience to help others.
"I just want to make a difference in that within those two communities, both military and fire service. And I feel like it's a responsibility of mine as a soldier, as an airman, and as a firefighter to get out of bed every day. Sometimes you just got to do a mental check, a self check and be like, you know what, today is going to be a good day," said Myers.
He tells me that these struggles aren't something you have to carry by yourself and it's okay to ask for help.
Resources available if you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide:
- Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
- Text 838255
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Text 'MT' to 741 741
- https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/
- https://www.resilience.af.mil/additional-resources/
Sources for data in the story above:
