GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It was not your typical job fair at the Montana Air National Guard (MANG), as students got to be hands-on with security forces, EOD, and planes to see exactly what MANG has to offer for Operation Open Hanger.
"They actually to see a plane, they actually get to see a weapon, they get to see parachutes, they get to see everything that we do where at a job fair you're seeing the people involved but you're not seeing the actual things in the background that we're promoting," said SSgt. Dace Steinke, a recruiter for MANG.
Steinke says a common misconception about the air national guard is that it's just about the planes.
"We're honestly so much more. We have so many different career fields that we can offer the kids," said Steinke.
It's all something students got to see firsthand today.
"In the beginning I was really scared because like you know, I'm not really into the military stuff, you know. But as I started asking questions and started learning more about it, I really got intrigued and thinking about joining... I am so interested in flying and wanting to be in the sky. And this is really a great step forward for me as a person," said Braxon Dimaggio, a sophomore at CMR High School.
The event turned out better than MANG was expecting, with a headcount of 123 high schoolers from around central Montana in the hanger.
"My favorite part about the open hanger is the C-130. How huge the plane is. It's my favorite part. The cockpit is my number one," said Luis Martinez, a sophomore at Great Falls High School.
Students say they had a great time and learned a lot about MANG at the event.
