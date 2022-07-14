GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 2022 Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls is coming up on July 23 and 24, 2022; and while it's all fun and free to the public, it takes years to prep for an air show.
The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) says you have to have a vision and a plan at least 2 years ahead just to book any acts that will come to the show.
This year, the air show will feature the United States Air Force Thunderbirds team and showcase aerial demonstrations, there will also be static displays of planes and more for viewing.
"Teams are meeting almost daily to go over set up plans; were arranging arrival time for the aircraft to get here... So we're kind of really getting into that execution molds are building teams and we're kind of getting the layout of how that is going to work and how we're going to support the people that we think are going to be out here," said Lt Col Cody Smith, executive director for the 2022 Montana's Military Open House.
Lt Col Smith says one of their busiest days will actually be Friday, July 22 as they will have a full run through of the show before it opens to the public.
MANG has partnered with multiple agencies, including Malmstrom Air Force Base to put on the show and encourages everyone to come out to the 120th Air Lift Wing.
