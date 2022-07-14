The Thunderbirds, officially known as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, perform their practice show at the Great Falls International Airport, in Great Falls, Mont. July 21, 2017. The Thunderbirds were in Great Falls to perform their precision flying maneuvers as the headline show for the Montana's Military Open House Flight Over the Falls cohosted by the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard and the 341st Missile Wing from Malmstrom Air Force Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Senior Master Sgt. Eric Peterson)