GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Almost every day, young men and women sign up to defend our country and that's no different before the holiday season.
The Montana Air National Guard welcomed four new members to the 120th Airlift Wing before the holiday weekend in four separate enlistment ceremonies.
Gage Woods, Jacob Mannion, Montana Martin, and Kataya Croston all took the oath to begin their military service with careers in fire protection, vehicle maintenance, services, and medical respectively.
"So I want to be a cardio surgeon, but college is expensive and I knew the Guard had the 100% tuition waiver, so I looked into a lot, looked into the Army too, but then went with the Guard," said Croston.
"Oh yeah, it's very exciting. She was making fun of me earlier saying it's a proud papa moment to see her do this and actually take that step, I mean that's a huge step. This is the culmination of her hard work to get here. Obviously it hasn't been easy, it never is. They think you just sign on the dotted line but there's a lot more to it than that to actually take the oath and be able to serve our state, serve our governor, our president... it's a pretty powerful thing," said Nick Budeski, guidance counselor at CMR High School where Croston attends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.