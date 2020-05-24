GREAT FALLS- The floor of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts has been repainted after funds were donated by the Great Falls Community Concert Association.
The association donated $1,000 to the theater, and they put it to use by repainting the floor of the theatre, which had not been painted since 1996.
Painting began in April, and was completed just last week according to the City of Great Falls.
Along with the painting project, staff was able to complete other deferred maintenance projects as well.
“On behalf of the City and the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board, I would like to thank the Great Falls Community Concert Association for their donation and support of the performing arts in Great Falls,” stated Owen Grubenhoff, Mansfield Events Manager.