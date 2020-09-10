We're just 54 days away from the presidential election and a popular clothing store has announced their plans to help with the election process.
Old Navy says they'll pay employees to work at election polls like Exhibition Hall in Great Falls, but ultimately, it's up to local election offices to add them to their team.
"We're one of the only counties that does not hire temps. Cascade County will not be hiring anyone that's brand new to work on such a huge election," said Rina Moore, Cascade County Election Administrator.
Old Navy will be paying their employees to serve in the polls on November 3. The movement to recruit close to 250,000 workers is part of a larger effort to make sure election sites run smoothly amid widespread shortages across the nation.
The problem is; many polling positions in Montana are already filled.
According to Paula Jaconetty, the Clerk, Recorder, and Election Administrator for Teton County, "I've got enough staff at the moment. I have enough judges at the moment and they've been trained. If we would have known about it a couple months earlier it would have been really nice.”
Moore adds, there’s a lot of prep work through the year leading up to a Presidential race, "Planning for an election actually takes months of work so we have everybody in place that we need and will not be accepting any new people to be working at our polling places because we've got experienced staff, we've got our trained and certified election judges, those judges have to be balanced in our hall by party. We have a training that is provided by the Secretary of State."
She says some of her current judges have over a decade of election experience.
The Missoula County Elections Officer says he's full too, and there are even less polling positions to fill this year due to Governor Bullock's mail-in directive.
"The number of election judges we would need to run this election drops down drastically,” said Missoula County Election Administrator Bradley Seaman.
Cascade County will be staffed with significantly less people this year as well, "Rather than 146 judges we're only hiring 33 this time,” said Moore.
Seaman says they've been trying to hire more polling people for years, "We've had good partnerships with organizations here in the past.”
All election officials agree Old Navy is going forth with a gracious initiative, but in Montana the timing just isn’t right.
"For us in this time frame it's really hard to loop that in," said Seaman.
Moore adds smaller election counties like Pondera, Silver Bow, Ravalli, and Choteau may be accepting more help for the Presidential race in the Fall. Old Navy employees who are interested should reach out to their respective election office soon because everyone must be fully trained before working the polls.