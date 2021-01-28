GREAT FALLS - Many things are planned to come to Great Falls in 2021, including new housing in different parts of the city, a Tony Roma's coming to town and a new indoor aquatic and recreation center.
At Ignite 2021 several new business developments were announced to on their way to Great Falls.
According to the Great Falls Development Authority, those new developments include:
Great Falls International Airport in partnership with Dick Anderson Construction Light Industrial Condos
Project – Develop large sub-dividable buildings offering flexible high-bay stalls for fabricators, assemblers, builders, etc. Welding power, water and oil-water separator access in every bay.
Location – The Airport Authority owns 163 developable acres offering superior access to I-15 and the Airport, providing unparalleled logistics support
Geranios Enterprise, Inc. – Townhomes on 2nd Avenue North
Two three-story townhomes complete with rooftop terrace, media room, and wetbar. An infill project near the park, library, and all that downtown offers on 2nd Avenue North and 2nd street.
Malmstrom AFB, FY 20 Missile Complex Construction and Main Base Construction
In 2020 MAFB complex and installation construction added $400 million in projects to the regional economy. More to come in 2021 as MAFB readies itself for additional missions and resources.
Alluvion Health
In 2021, Alluvion Health plans to add 35+ new employees to top the 200 employee mark. Alluvion Health will also complete phase one of 601 Central Building; comprised of roof and structural repairs. Alluvion Health will also continue expansion of services with the addition of radiology, mobile dental unit, and a school-based health center in Vaughn.
Lifestyle Real Estate Firm Co-working space and building renovation at 721 Central Avenue
Life Style Real Estate is renovating 721 Central Avenue to include an executive co-working space and complete building renovation.
City of Great Falls - Aim High/Big Sky Indoor Aquatic and Recreation Center
In 2021, the City of Great Falls will contract $33 million to local companies for a variety of jobs including the new Aim High/Big Sky Indoor Aquatic and Recreation Center!
North Loft Apartments
Big Sky Select Properties expects to begin taking applications on March 1, 2021, for their new 18 unit Northern Loft apartments at 412 Central Avenue. These 1-2 bedroom apartments are a blend of new and old with higher end finishes. Move in date is tentatively May 1, 2021.
The Crossing at Milwaukee Station
2021 brings the construction start for the Crossing at Milwaukee Depot or the Station District. This new 122-unit apartment complex with balconies overlooking the river also includes a mixed use commercial feature with restaurants, decks, meeting space and outdoor use areas. Located on the river at the confluence of downtown and the West Bank Landing this opportunity zone project is much anticipated.
Great Falls College MSU - Dental Hygienist Program Expansion
Well underway is the expansion of the facilities for the Great Falls College MSU Dental Hygienist program. The new school is designed to emulate dental offices for maximizing the training opportunities and should be ready for students in the Fall.
Hygienix and Mountain Wave Distillery
The Metropolitan Building at 313-315 Central Avenue is getting a makeover. The new space will be home to Keith Cron's engineering business, Hygienix; and Great Falls’ first distillery, Mountain Wave by Jeff Miser.
University of Providence COVID Testing Partnership
The University of Providence is partnering with Alluvion Health to bring saliva COVID testing to Great Falls. The new machine and capabilities are expected to be in action the week of Jan.25.
Alliance for Youth
Alliance for Youth is in the next stage of renovating the old Victory Church at 3220 11th Avenue South as a youth center. The Center is currently operational and provides a host of services from hot meals, listening, food, clothing, entertainment and more to youth in our community on a drop in basis.
EPAGA Home Health
EPAGA Home Health is expanding their care driven home health model to Great Falls.
KellerGeist Pub Theater Renovation
One of Great Falls’ oldest commercial buildings is getting a sizable remodel and investment by KellerGeist Pub Theater. The planned renovations include a small (100 person) event space in the back of the building while maintaining the cozy mini bar atmosphere in front.
Great Falls Clinic Family and Patient Care Housing
Great Falls Clinic is completing a housing unit for cancer, pediatric, and emergency patients traveling to Great Falls for treatment at the clinic. The project includes 12 guest suites with adjoining rooms for larger groups. They include kitchenettes and standard hotel amenities. The Clinic Foundation is fundraising to make these units free to patients.
RPP Fitness Facility
RPP Fitness is building a new facility at 1201 5th St. South. The building is 6,750 square feet with 16-foot ceilings, garage style doors, and ample greenspace outside for pushing sleds or other outdoor workouts. It will include a mezzanine where childcare will be provided so parents are able to work out. The project should be complete in July.
Glacier Drip Coffee
Glacier Drip Coffee is opening a mobile coffee bar near Many Glacier. They received the highly competitive Indian Equity Fund Grant established to help Native American Entrepreneurs.
Game Night Restaurant and Bar
Game Night restaurant and bar will feature virtual reality, old fashion board games, and video gaming at 1624 Market Place Drive. They will deliver to your gaming location or tables and will have membership or drop in options. They are also including a professionally staffed education center after school Monday through Friday.
Great Falls Ice Plex
Great Falls Ice Plex announced their new master plan. They are hoping to complete three new locker rooms in 2021 as the first phase of the project. You can view the plan on their website: www.gf-ice.org
Holiday Inn Convention Center and Tony Roma’s
Dhillon Co had two big announcements. First is the expected 2021 opening of an in-house Tony Roma's at the Holiday Inn. Second, they will begin construction on a 10,000 square feet of additional convention center. The additional space will create a 20,000 sq. ft. convention space which will be the largest convention area attached to a hotel in the region.