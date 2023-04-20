GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A march for relatives of missing, murdered and indigenous people is coming to Great Falls, hosted by Big Sky MMIP.
The event will be Friday, May 5 at the Gibson Park BandShell starting at 6:00 pm.
Guest speakers at the event will include Billy Wagner, Connor Craws and Jimmy McGee. Malmstrom Air Force Base will also be holding a moment of silence for MMIP relatives.
Giveaways, posters, and materials for the march will be offered.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Big Sky MMIP on Facebook, or email kath@northcentralhtmmip.org and/or leawetzel@northcentralhtmmip.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.