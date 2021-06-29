GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In a career dominated by men, one woman in great falls has made history by becoming the first ever officer at Great Falls Fire Rescue.
Maren Reilly has been fighting fires for 10 years in great falls.
This afternoon friends and family stood with her as she took the oath of office to become lieutenant Reilly.
It was a moment that will be marked in the history books but she doesn't quite see it that way....
"I feel like I have come through the ranks like everyone else, and had the same opportunities that everyone else had. It feels amazing to be here, I'm excited to step into this role and serve the city in a different capacity,” Reilly said.
Lieutenant Reilly already got a jump start on her new duties and says there's no way she would have gotten where she is today without the support of her family, friends and this community.