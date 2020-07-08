SHELBY- The Marias Fair shows and sale for 4-H events have been shifted to be done virtually according to a release from the Marias Fair Montana State University Extension shared on the Marias Fair 4-H Facebook.
The release says the decision was hard, but given the responsibility of protecting those around us, the joint decision was made on July 6, 2020, by the four county's Extension offices in cooperation with other County Commissioners and Health Departments.
“We recognize the incredible amount of work, investment, and planning that our 4-H families have done. We do not take this decision to shift formats lightly,” the release reads.
Marias Fair MSU Extension says they were hopeful that they could proceed with modified plans for 2020, but they cite an increase of COVID-19 cases and local health officials saying quarantining compliance has been poor as a reason the virtual option being the lowest risk for 4-H families, judges and buyers.
Details of the virtual fair will be worked out in the coming days, and the release notes the following:
Fairground cleanup previously scheduled for this Saturday, July 11 is cancelled. The dog arena renovations will be completed later.
Exhibit drop off at the Exhibit Building will continue this Saturday, July 11 from 12 - 2 p.m. Exhibits will be judged for ribbons and awards as planned. Exhibit building entries can be picked up on Monday, July 13 from 4 to 7 pm and on Tuesday, July 14 from 4 to 7 pm at the exhibit building. One family can pick up boxes for other families as long as we know who they are via an email or call/text. Other arrangements can be made for other days by calling Alice at 424-8250 or text 291-3221 or calling Wendy at 271-4052 or text 750-0147.
Livestock shows will be conducted virtually. Agents will be coordinating how to video member’s livestock in the coming days.
Livestock sale will be conducted virtually. These details will be sent as soon as possible. Please continue to watch the Marias Fair 4-H Facebook page and share that information as well.
Small animal and horse shows will be conducted virtually. More details will be forthcoming.
All fees and deposit checks will be shredded.
“We are incredibly proud of the work that our 4-Hers do and the lessons they master through 4-H. We are extremely hopeful that the 2021 Marias Fair will be business as usual. Until then, keep “Making the Best Better,” the release says.