SHELBY, Mont. - Marias Healthcare in Shelby is opening its new renovated health care facility on Friday, June 23.
The community is invited to tour the building and enjoy music and food at 3:30 pm Friday.
A ribbon cutting will be held with the U.S. Department of Rural Development in Montana State Director, Kathleen Williams and the Marias Healthcare team.
Food is being provided by TLC Catering and music will be played by the Slow Rollers.
