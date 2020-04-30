SHELBY- The Marias Medical Center has released its plans for operation as they resume services.
During phase one, patients are asked to contact their provider or the respective departments or the main line to schedule and register prior to arrival. Phone numbers for departments include:
Main line: 406-434-3209
Radiology: 406-434-3250
Rehabilitation services (Physical and Occupation Therapy): 406-434-3234
Operating Room (certain procedures): 406-434-3240
Cardiac Rehab: 406-434-3249
Laboratory: 406-434-3209
Respiratory Therapy: 406-434-3249
Outpatient Infusions: 406-434-3209
Many safety practices that have been put in place will continue during phase one as well, including:
Visitor restrictions at Marias Medical Center and Marias Heritage Center.
Screening for all employees, patients and essential visitors when entering the facility
Masking of all staff, patients, residents and visitors.
Appropriate use of PPE to protect our workforce.
Separating patients with known or suspected COVID-19 in designated areas to reduce
the risk of exposure.
Social distancing within the facilities, including minimizing time in waiting rooms,
spacing chairs at least six feet apart, and reducing the number of people in one area simultaneously. We ask that patients call to register prior to entry into the building to assist in social distancing.
Ensuring the thorough cleaning and disinfection of all spaces and equipment and practicing hand hygiene.
Marias Medical Center says they will continue to evaluate daily operational needs as they phase in resuming services. They will also continue to evaluate daily and initiate subsequent phases of their re-introduction plan as appropriate.
The medical center says they are prepared to scale back again if necessary if there is a rise in cases or a change in the pandemic status.
Paitents are encouraged to reach out to Marias Medical Center departments to reschedule or if they have any questions or concerns.
Patients are being asked to continue paiyng bills online, by telephone or by mail.