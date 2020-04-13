Marias Medical Center provides care for COVID-19 patients

GREAT FALLS- Over the weekend Toole County also seeing a rise in the number of confirmed cases. Tonight they stand at 26. They’re one of the top five counties in the state that have been hit the hardest by this pandemic.
The Marias Medical Center has been providing testing and stabilization for anyone up there who may show signs of COVID-19.
Right now the center does not have the capability of providing ICU or ventilator care, but any patient with those needs will be transferred to Kalispell or Great Falls hospitals.
William Kiefer, who is CEO & director of nursing at Marias Medical Center, says they’re still well equipped to give patients the care they need, as coronavirus cases are increasing.
Kiefer says, “We have never had a problem with testing. We have enough test kits when we send them in they get run and we get the results along the same timeline that anyone else would so we’ve never had a problem with testing.”
Thanks to the Unified Command team, they’re providing ambulance service for anyone who needs to be taken to medical centers outside of Shelby.
In addition to that, a rapid response team will assist with telehealth to address any critical nurse care.