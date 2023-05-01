Marine Corps training squadron flying fighter jets over Great Falls

U.S. Marines Capt. Jared Bramble, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Marine Forces Reserve prepares for flight in an F/A-18 Hornet aboard Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas, August 24, 2021. VMFA-112 participated in an inter-service exercise with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron 234, Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401, and the Air Force’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing to conduct a long-range strike from Fort Worth to a training range in Yuma, Arizona, spanning over 1000 miles and five flight hours, while evading and maneuvering against F-5N Tiger II’s. The overall mission time, coordination with external agencies, inter-unit and service operability between fellow MAG-41 squadrons and the Air Force, and unfamiliar territory exercised the capabilities of all aircraft and pilots involved.