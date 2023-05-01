Marine Corps training squadron flying fighter jets over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you're curious about the fighter jets flying over Great Falls this week, here is what we can tell you - The United States Marine Corps Reserve is in town and operating out the Montana Air National Guard base.
Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 is a reserve United States Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet squadron, known as the “Cowboys”.
The squadron is based at NASJRB Fort Worth, Texas and falls under the command of Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.
Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 is an adversary squadron of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, flying the F-5N Tiger II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.