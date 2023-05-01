Marine Corps training squadron flying fighter jets over Great Falls

U.S. Marines Capt. Jared Bramble, a pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, U.S. Marine Forces Reserve prepares for flight in an F/A-18 Hornet aboard Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas, August 24, 2021. VMFA-112 participated in an inter-service exercise with Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron 234, Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401, and the Air Force’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing to conduct a long-range strike from Fort Worth to a training range in Yuma, Arizona, spanning over 1000 miles and five flight hours, while evading and maneuvering against F-5N Tiger II’s. The overall mission time, coordination with external agencies, inter-unit and service operability between fellow MAG-41 squadrons and the Air Force, and unfamiliar territory exercised the capabilities of all aircraft and pilots involved.

 Sgt. Booker Thomas / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you're curious about the fighter jets flying over Great Falls this week, here is what we can tell you - The United States Marine Corps Reserve is in town and operating out the Montana Air National Guard base. 

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 is a reserve United States Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet squadron, known as the “Cowboys”.

The squadron is based at NASJRB Fort Worth, Texas and falls under the command of Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.

Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 is an adversary squadron of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, flying the F-5N Tiger II.

Tags

News For You