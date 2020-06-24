GREAT FALLS- One inspiring reader has jumped on the bandwagon by creating her own free book exchange, all to introduce kids to literacy.
The book exchange allows people to drop off and pick up books to read.
Maryanne Kantor, a key spouse of the 10th Missile Squadron, says this idea was inspired from the Little Free Library organization.
She said the goal of this is to inspire other readers to share their love for books.
“I’m hoping that it gets kids excited and interested in reading,” Kantor says. “And we do have kids books and we have adult books so it’s just a really fun thing that when you’re walking around, we see a lot of people walking through this neighborhood, to be able to stop and grab a book quick.”
Kantor says she’s seeing a positive response so far, and she hopes this is something that many people will also take on.