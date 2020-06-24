Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PONDERA...LIBERTY... CENTRAL TOOLE...EASTERN TETON...WESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT... AT 705 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 12 MILES EAST OF KEVIN TO 9 MILES WEST OF POWER. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHELBY, CONRAD, CHESTER, FAIRFIELD, DUTTON, KEVIN, LOTHAIR, BRADY, THE KNEES, POWER, HIGHWOOD, CARTER, FLOWEREE, OILMONT, PORTAGE, LEDGER, TIBER DAM, GALATA, COLLINS AND FERDIG. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TO REPORT SEVERE WEATHER, CONTACT YOUR NEAREST LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY. THEY WILL RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE IN GREAT FALLS. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GREAT FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GTF/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: WIND GUSTS 50 MPH OR HIGHER. LAT...LON 4745 11139 4750 11139 4750 11133 4745 11133