GREAT FALLS - With the risk of COVID-19 and schools starting up in just over a month, Great Falls Public Schools gave online viewers a look Thursday at their draft safety plans for students and staff in Fall 2020.
If Montana remains in Phase 2 of its ‘Reopening the Big Sky’ plan, all schools under the GFPS district will offer face-to-face and remote learning options for students and their families, according to Superintendent Tom Moore in a Facebook livestream. He said giving them a choice was based on feedback from parents in a recent survey, many of which had health concerns around the Novel Coronavirus.
Schools can also help out families with certain devices or internet access, if they don’t have one or the other for distanced-based education.
Regardless of how students learn, the district will return to more traditional grading methods in the Fall for everyone, instead of a pass/fail system for schoolwork.
Plus, Moore says GFPS is looking at scheduling changes across elementary, middle and high schools in the area, keeping students with peers in the same grade, while lowering movement throughout the day during lunch and recess.
Students and staff will also need to learn how to move in a single lane of traffic for hallway use, and the district plans on limiting locker use as much as possible. This would reduce physical interactions with other groups, said Moore.
School district employees will go through testing for the virus before Fall 2020, according to Moore, and they must report to supervisors if they feel sick or believe they may have met anyone who has COVID-19.
Additionally, masks will be required, but Moore explained that staff are open to accommodating students who may have breathing problems or similar issues with wearing them. For now, GFPS is looking at different types of personal protective equipment (PPE) for those situations, like transparent face shields and plexiglass.
As for sports and activities, Moore said staff are planning on which ones to offer depending on how the pandemic develops by late August. They’re still deciding as of the writing of this article, though each will have its own seating chart and mask mandate for social distancing.
Meanwhile, bussing to school may also come with changes, including sanitation stations in each one, assigned seats for family groups of students and deep cleans between routes whenever possible.
Schools will be open to students, families and staff for the most part, though there may be limits to volunteers and visitors. Anyone hoping to visit must call and set an appointment ahead of time, Moore said.
Families in the area can expect documents from GFPS in their mailbox within the next week, explaining all the protocols listed above. While the situation may change in the weeks leading up to reopening, Moore says the district is open to any questions, concerns or suggestions parents may have. You can email them directly at superintendent@gfps.k12.mt.us .