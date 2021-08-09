GREAT FALLS, Mont. - During a board meeting Monday, the Superintendent of Great Falls Public Schools, Tom Moore, said he will be strongly recommending wearing masks at school.
"Masks have been used for centuries… it’s not a new idea that you put masks on to impede the spread of a virus,” Moore said, adding that medical experts encourage wearing a mask due to a spike in cases and that he will be following recommendations.
There may be a time where the school may have to require masks, Moore said, but at this time they are strongly recommending wearing them and that people monitor their health and well-being.
Masks are required on buses after an order was signed by President Joe Biden requiring them on all federal forms of transportation.
In addition to masks in school, the school has been in contact with health officials from the Cascade City-County Health Department and Alluvion to talk about how contact tracing will work this fall.
According to Moore, last year, six feet was considered a close contact, and this year three feet will be considered a close contact.
Quarantine times have also been changed based on vaccine status. More information will be posted to the GFPS website later.
In the second round of federal money, $10 million was allocated to GFPS, and a majority of it will be dedicated to remediation.
More says students have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and they will focus on closing gaps in school/education and social/emotional learning.
A special board of trustees meeting will be held Aug. 19 to vote on a COVID-19 policy.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Returning to school has taken on a new meaning and has given parents a different set of worries for parents amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
And the decision on what learning looks like for the fall of 2021 is in the hands of the Great Falls Public School Board.
On August 9, 2021, at 5:30 P.M., the board of trustees will be meeting to talk about the 2021/2022 school year as school starts in 16 days on August 25.
According to the meeting agenda, there will be a superintendent report discussing the reopening plan and COVID-19 procedures.
Montana Right Now was told there will be a vote on a number of policies including student safety.
In last month’s meeting minutes, superintendent Tom Moore said he has received many questions about the district’s plans and he is continuing to monitor the community's infection rate - but overall plans will be made in August.
Now, while returning to full-time in-person learning can be a looming question, we will have a reporter at the school board meeting and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.