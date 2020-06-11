GREAT FALLS- The University of Providence has announced the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education has granted full accreditation to the master’s degree program in nursing at the college.
A release from Providence says the Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Education concentration at the college is an asynchronous online, 26-month program build and courses are taught in a cohort model.
“Nurses in the Nurse Educator concentration focus on nursing education and represent many care areas, such as obstetrics, emergency department, rehab, oncology, and surgical services. Students experience two clinical practicums, for a total of 135 clinical hours. The program allows nurses to combine their passion for nursing and education in order to improve health outcomes and strengthen their communities. The University of Providence will accept a new cohort in Fall 2020. Cohorts begin in fall and spring each year,” the college wrote in a release.
The accreditation action is effective as of October 2, 2019 through June 30, 2025.