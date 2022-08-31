GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One unit in an apartment building was damaged in a fire at 1101 5th Ave. N Tuesday night.
The fire was reported in a third floor apartment, and when Great Falls Fire Rescue arrived, crews found the occupants of the building evacuating.
Crews saw the third floor filling with smoke, and quickly accessed the apartment where they extinguished a mattress that was on fire in a bedroom.
The fire was contained to the apartment and no other units suffered damage.
All occupants and pets inside the apartment complex were found to have made it out safely.
Great Falls Fire Rescue says they worked jointly with the Great Falls Police Department and determined the fire started on the mattress, however, what started the fire is currently not known.
