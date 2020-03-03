Mayor Bob Kelly announces town hall meeting after many recent criminal activities
GREAT FALLS- Mayor Bob Kelly is ready to address the city after he says there's been a rise in criminal activity in our area. Just in the last few months, we've seen the death of 5-year old Antonio Renova, a triple homicide shooting at the Emerald City Casino, Amy Harding is still missing, and much more. 
 
Now, mayor Kelly is calling on the Chief of Police David Bowen, and Cascade County Sheriff Jessie Slaughter, to not only address the issues but explain what they plan to do about it. 
 
Kelly goes on to say, "That's not who this community is, that's not the Great Falls we want to be. I think there is some concern about safety and home safety out in public. You compound that with the coronavirus here there's a lot of information regarding our personal safety."
 
The town hall meeting will take place this Thursday night from 6:30 PM-8:00 PM in the Mansfield Theater at the Civic Center. This meeting will be open to the public.

