GREAT FALLS, Mont. - In the wake of the pandemic the Montana Department of Commerce is set to launch a new program that will give Montana renters and landlords the help they need.
In the next few months, renters can look forward to the new Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program which will help those who were impacted by the pandemic.
The program will cover rent and utility, and any costs dating back to April of 2020.
Renters will have to provide late bills or utility shut-off bills to prove housing instability, but there are income requirements as well.
"The program can serve Montanan renters who are at 80% of area median income and below. So, for example, a family of four in Lewis & Clark County... if their income is about $5,500 a month or less, they would qualify for this program," Housing Division Administrator Cheryl Cohen said.
Under this program, a household may receive up to $2,200 a month for rent and up to $300 a month for utilities.
The program that was in place last year required the households to pay a portion of their income for rent but this year co-payments will not be required.
Once documents are submitted Cohen says the reviewing process will begin right away.
"Our goal to launching the program is to make the application a very expedite, few step processes, take photos of your documents on your phone, upload them and then we're building in processes on our end so we can expedite that review process,” Cohen said.
A single application may receive up to 12 months of financial assistance but to help make the reviewing process easier Cohen is suggesting that tax forms and other documents are turned in as soon as possible.