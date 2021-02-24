GERALDINE, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is proposing resurfacing about nine miles of MT-80, five miles south of Geraldine.
The project would begin at mile marker 43.1 and extend northeast ending at Square Butte Bench Road.
Proposed work includes refinishing the roadway surface, applying a seal to extend the roadway life, upgrading existing guardrail ends, replacing signs as necessary and adding a chevron sign at reference post 42.0, and re-striping and painting the roadway.
The MDT says the improvements will improve the ride, extend the life of the roadway, and enhance the safety of the roadway for the traveling public.
Depending on the completion of all project development activities and availability of funds, the project is tentatively planned for 2022.
MDT is inviting the public to provide comments on the proposal.
If you would like to submit comments, you can do so online on MDT’s website here or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9847000.
The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter at (406) 454-5897 or District Preconstruction Engineer Jim Combs at (406) 788-2773 with questions or concerns.