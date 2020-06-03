GREAT FALLS- Several Montana Department of Transportation construction projects will improve sidewalks in north-central Montana communities this summer.
Construction will focus on improving sidewalk intersection ramps in the communities of Rudyard, Shelby, Valier, Conrad, and Fairfield.
The work will be on the following roads according to the Montana Department of Transportation:
Rudyard:
Reed Street (Main Street) from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue
Shelby
US Highway 2 between Adams Avenue and 5th Avenue
Oilfield Avenue between 5th and 7th Streets
Downtown along US Highway 2 and Montana, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Avenues
Valier
Montana Street from Teton to Railroad Avenue
Conrad
4th Avenue Southwest from Sunset Boulevard to Main Street (US Highway 91)
Main Street (US Highway 91) from 7th Avenue Southwest to 2nd Avenue Northwest
Fairfield
US Highway 89 from 3rd Avenue South to 4th Avenue North
MDT says most traffic impacts will be confined to the shoulders of the designated roadways, and that drivers and pedestrian should use caution when near the work zones.
Signs will be posted in all work areas directing pedestrians around the construction.
