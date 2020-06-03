Making Sidewalks More User Friendly In Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- Several Montana Department of Transportation construction projects will improve sidewalks in north-central Montana communities this summer.

Construction will focus on improving sidewalk intersection ramps in the communities of Rudyard, Shelby, Valier, Conrad, and Fairfield.

The work will be on the following roads according to the Montana Department of Transportation:

  • Rudyard: 

    • Reed Street (Main Street) from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue 

  • Shelby 

    • US Highway 2 between Adams Avenue and 5th Avenue 

    • Oilfield Avenue between 5th and 7th Streets 

    • Downtown along US Highway 2 and Montana, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Avenues 

  • Valier 

    • Montana Street from Teton to Railroad Avenue 

  • Conrad 

    • 4th Avenue Southwest from Sunset Boulevard to Main Street (US Highway 91) 

    • Main Street (US Highway 91) from 7th Avenue Southwest to 2nd Avenue Northwest 

  • Fairfield 

    • US Highway 89 from 3rd Avenue South to 4th Avenue North

MDT says most traffic impacts will be confined to the shoulders of the designated roadways, and that drivers and pedestrian should use caution when near the work zones. 

Signs will be posted in all work areas directing pedestrians around the construction.

For updates, questions, comments, or concerns: 

In addition, questions can always be asked using the email addresses listed above. Information on all work for this project can be found on the MDT website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/centralMTada/.

