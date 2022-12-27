DUPUYER, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is looking for your thoughts on a proposal to improve roughly 17 mil3es of U.S. 89, northwest of Dupuyer.
The project would begin south of Valier Highway and the U.S. 89 intersection and would go for about 17 miles ending south of the U.S. 89 and Joe Show West Road intersection.
According to a press release from MDT, proposed work includes spraying a scrub seal emulsion on existing pavement, followed by an application of rock chips, and reapplying pavement markings. The bridge over Birch Creek will receive a deck seal.
They say the maintenance will extend the usable life of the roadway.
They also have tentatively scheduled construction in the summer of 2023.
In the press release, they say it all is depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding; but no new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
MDT asks the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. You can submit comments online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing here: Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9958000.
