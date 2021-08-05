MDT moves to final phase of Armington Junction, Belt north and south project

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After nearly 20 years The Montana Department of Transportation is finally moving into its last phase of one of their biggest construction projects near the Belt community.
Construction sites are listed in three different areas, but a piece of the project will affect approximately 3.5 miles of the existing roadway on U.S. Highway 87.
Along with construction on the highway, a roundabout will also be built at Armington Junction and a new bridge will be built for all travelers.
In this last phase, U.S. 87 north and south of Armington Junction will be widened into four lanes.
A new roundabout will be built at the intersection of U.S. 87 and U.S. 89 for traffic efficiency and safety.
"We were seeing a number of severe accidents, severe injury accidents. We’ve had a number of fatalities at this intersection in this area, so it's going to be a change and a challenge somewhat to folks as they get used to it, but it's really going to be a big asset for us in our roadway here," Great Falls District Administrator Jim Wingerter said.
During a virtual open house, people voiced both excitement and concern about what's to come.
"I personally feel like there's going to be a lot more accidents. We have a lot of big truck traffic coming through there and what are the chances that someone new from Mississippi coming through with a semi-truck in a storm running right into the middle of that thing," Cathy Burton said.
The project will also construct a new bridge over Belt Creek and install new culver structures for Neil Creek and Frenchman's Coulee, and, thankfully, everybody was on board with this change.
"I agree with him. The bridges are old, like the one on 87 down from the intersection, that bridge is old. It needs to be replaced," Burton said.
Wingerter anticipates the project to be complete by the spring of 2023.